October 14, 1966 - October 22, 2019 Michael Allen Oglesbee, lovingly referred to as Mike, husband, dad, son, brother, and Manpaw, born in Great Bend, Kansas on October 14, 1966 and called home to Jesus on October 22, 2019 in Opelika, Alabama. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparent David and Marie Clarke and L.W. and Ted Oglesbee. He is survived by his wife Crystal of 30 years, one son, Tanner Oglesbee (Aly), and three wonderful grandsons Sawyer, Hudson, and Maverick. His parents Bruce and Darlene Oglesbee, and a brother David Oglesbee (Patricia). His father-in-law and mother-in-law David and Marsha Flowers, and many nieces and nephews. Mike served his community for 21 years as a law enforcement officer, he loved being the hands and feet of Jesus. Mike was known to many by his love for fishing and hunting and had successfully ran OGS Tournament Trail for several years, especially tournaments benefitting others. Those tournaments included Rodheaver's Boys Ranch, Haven Hospice, and Friends For Jesus in the Putnam County area where he resided for 25 years. His most recent outreach was to young boys learning fishing skills and coaching sports in Alabama where he resided for the last five years. He was an incredible husband, father, and grandpa. He loved his family with complete sincerity and honored them well. He was so proud of them. Mike left an enormous hole in our hearts but knowing he is with our Lord and Savior Jesus, give us peace. We will see him again. Services are scheduled for 2:00pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Opelika, Alabama at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with visitation from 12:00 until 2:00pm. There will also be a memorial service held in Palatka, Florida at Church of the Heights at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Wolfson Children Hospital, www.wolfsonchildren.com or WCH Bass Tournament, 841 Prudential Drive, Suite 1300, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.
