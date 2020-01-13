July 5, 1955 - January 6, 2020 Alice Marie "Honey" Ogletree: Funeral service for Alice Ogletree, 64, of Midland, GA, will be at 11:00 a.m. (CST), Wednesday, January 15, 2020, First Missionary Baptist Church, 256 Sycamore Street, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 with interment in Garden of Memory Cemetery, Reverend Allen D. Jenkins will officiate. Mrs. Ogletree, who passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home in Midland, GA, was born July 5, 1955 in Natchez, Mississippi. Mrs. Ogletree will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: husband, Jeffery Ogletree of Midland, GA; three sons, Kerry (Marie) Lewis of Ft. Drum, NY, Terrence Ogletree of Thornton, CO and Brandon (Melinda) Ogletree of Las Vegas, NV; three sisters, Vonnie (Karlton) Richardson of Powder Springs, GA, Augustine (Charles) Clark of Tallahassee, FL and Robin Williams of Bay St. Louis, MS; four brothers, Dennis Lewis, Calvin (Turkessa) Lewis both of Bay St. Louis, MS, Welis (Delisa) Lewis, Sr. of Greenville, SC and Timothy Williams, Sr. of Dallas, GA; two uncles, Johnny (Diane) Lewis of Los Angeles, CA and Jellest Lewis of Waveland, MS; brother-in-law, Ardie Stanton of Loachapoka, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
Ogletree, Alice Marie "Honey"
