October 12, 1945 - August 11, 2019 Mattie Will Ogletree: Funeral service for Mattie Ogletree, 73, of Auburn, Alabama, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church, 3302 Dallas Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Westview Cemetery, Reverend Tyrone Edwards will officiate. Ms. Ogletree, who passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born October 12, 1945 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, August 16, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Ms. Ogletree will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: one son, Freddie Ogletree of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Tyrone Clark, Jeffery (Rochella) Clark and Freddie Charles Clark all of Atlanta, GA; three sisters, Evelyn Macon (Walter Miles) of Tallassee, AL, Lucy Ogletree of Prattville, AL and Annie Pearl Evans of Opelika, AL; brother-in-law, James Echols of Auburn, AL; special care-givers, Lattisha, Shirley and Linda of the Vickerstaff Family; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.