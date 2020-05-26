May 9, 1969 - May 24, 2020 Regina O'Guynn, was born on May 9, 1969 to the late Arlin Bennie Spraggins Sr. and Lynda Butler Spraggins in Alabama. She passed away on May 24, 2020 at her home in Beauregard, AL. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Will Kirby and brother-in-law Steve Bledsoe. She is survived by her spouse, Billy O'Guynn, Sr.; sons, Ben O'Guynn and Billy O'Guynn, Jr.; sisters, Lavelle Bledsoe, Renee Champion (Chuck) and Teresa Gentry; brothers, Carlton Spraggins (Ginny), Arlin Spraggins, Jr. (Katie), Brian Spraggins (Jennifer) and Darrell Spraggins (Dawn) and her grandchild Evan O'Guynn. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Saugahatchee Assembly of God Cemetery in Reeltown AL with Reverend Billy short and Reverend Rusty Sowell.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.