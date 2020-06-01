Graveside service for Mr. Kevin Oliver, 33, of Opelika, AL will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Auburn, AL. Bishop A. L. Dowdell will officiate. Mr. Oliver passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in Opelika, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Willie Lee and Mrs. Deborah Oliver. He is survived by: four children, Quintavious Oliver, Kaleb Clark, Jamarcus Oliver and Kalalah Rowe; nine siblings, Keisha Oliver, Tiffany Oliver, Mario Oliver and James Oliver all of Opelika, AL, April Oliver, Stephanie Oliver, Vanessa Oliver, Willie Oliver and Derrick Oliver all of Auburn, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
+1
+1
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.