January 24, 1926 - November 13, 2019 Foster G. Owen,93, passed into the arms of God with his family at his bedside, on November 13, 2019 at Yankee Hill Village, Lincoln, NE. He will be fondly remembered for his friendliness, optimism, warmth and humor. He lived a long, full life, but even as his energy began to fail, his cheerfulness and wit never waned. His kind presence in our lives will be greatly missed. Foster was born on January 24, 1926 to James W. and Clara J. (Bookout) Owen, in Flat Creek, Alabama, a mining town near Birmingham. But when the depression hit, Foster and his family moved back to the old family farm in Tuscaloosa County. Life on the farm made a big impression on Foster, shaping his character and work ethic and serving as a springboard for his lifelong career in agriculture. After high school, Foster enlisted in the US Navy and was accepted into the Navy's college education program. With this, he began academic studies that took him to the University of Alabama, Emory and Auburn. After completing a Bachelor of Science at Auburn University in 1948, Foster went to Iowa State to earn a Doctorate of Sciences. Upon learning that he needed to report for active duty in the Navy, Foster and Bobbye Jean planned their wedding in one week! With a borrowed wedding gown and bridesmaid dresses, Foster and Bobbye Jean were married on December 23, 1950, beginning their 69 year love story. Foster enjoyed his work as a professor of Animal Science at the University of Nebraska from 1957 to 1990, specializing in dairy nutrition. Following this long career in Lincoln, Foster and Bobbye retired to Auburn, Alabama where they attended to Bobbye's mother and joined the Auburn United Methodist Church. Foster participated in coffee clubs and investment clubs and especially enjoyed watching Auburn Football games with his closest friends. Throughout Foster's life, he has been involved in many service clubs and organizations including the Sunrise Kiwanis club, St Marks Seekers Fellowship Group, the Lincoln Continentals Chorus, Auburn University Academy of Lifelong Learners (AUALL), and the Democratic Club of Lee County Alabama. Foster is dearly loved by his remaining family including: wife, Bobbye Jean, Children; Richard (Jackie) Owen of Orlando, FL, Sherri (Michael) Bossard, Mike (Carole) Owen and David (Kristin) Owen all of Lincoln. Grandchildren; Brandon Owen of Jasper, GA, Nyia (Andrew) Scalet of Memphis, Noelle Owen of Kansas City, Ben (Jen) Bossard, Lucas (Ruth) Bossard, Travis (Anne) Bossard, Linlin Luo, and Dan (Kinsley) Owen, all of Lincoln and Emily (Vincent) Morrissey of Omaha. Great-Grandchildren: Josiah, Jacob, Eli, Brooks, Majo, Mila, Beatrice and McKinzie. Foster is preceded in death by his parents, brothers James W. Owen, Charles R. Owen and sister Harriet Jane Owen-Smith Visitation will be from Noon to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday November 21, 2019 At Wyuka Funeral Home. The family will be on hand from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday November 22, 2019 at St Marks United Methodist Church, Lincoln, NE. A luncheon will be held at St Marks immediately following the service. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Wyuka Cemetery. It is suggested that Memorials be made to St Marks United Methodist Church. The church has been a significant part of their family beginning with the first service in the original Chapel at 70th and Vine Street on December 22, 1957. Online condolences can be left at wyuka.com.
