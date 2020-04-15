February 11, 1937 - April 6, 2020 Graveside service for Mary Owens, 85, of Camp Hill, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Move of God Holiness Church Cemetery, Highway 50, Camp Hill, Alabama, Brother Willie Ford will officiate. Mrs. Owens, who passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home in Camp Hill, AL, was born February 11, 1937 in Henry County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Wednesday, from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. Survivors include: five children, Gloria Kelley, Melvin (Annette) White of Dothan, AL, Robert White, Jr. of Camp Hill, AL, Sharon Hollis of Auburn, AL and Charlotte (Kirk) Williams of Augusta, GA; one sister, Patricia Rogers of Camp Hill, AL; three brothers, Willie Ford of Camp Hill, AL, Boston Ford, Jr. of Columbus, GA and Harrison (Barbara) Ford of Phenix City, AL; a devoted friend, Barbara Butler of Camp Hill, AL; twenty-two grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
