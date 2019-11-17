Elizabeth Pace, a resident of Mobile, Alabama, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was gentle and kind, lovingly called "Big Mama", "Queen Elizabeth", and "Ms. Liz". She will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita Wilson and John Nellums. Sisters Martha Nell Edwards, Mary Pearson and Mattie Pearl Graham, and brother Milton Wilson. Also, former spouse Eddie N. Pace, Sr. and loving son, Eddie N. Pace, Jr., Mother-in-law Odelia Pace, Sisters-in-law, Myrtice Wilson and Annie ("Tiny") Farris. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters Vernida (Joseph) Stone, Geraldine (Laurence) Eggers, son, Lorenzo Pace, granddaughter Erica (Alex) Mosley and great grandchildren Rachel and Zander, siblings Johnnie Lee (Chester) McGrady, Billy (Pa- tricia) Barnett and Doris (Elder) McKnight, brothers-in-law Charlie W. Pace, Joe A. Farris, and Sisters-in-law Freddie (Fred) Frierson and Virginia Carr, step grands Joseph (Kim) Stone, Gerald (Barbara) Stone, Faith (Eric) Jordan and Crystal (Todd), step great grands-10, many great great grands, numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice, American Diabetes or Alzheimer's Association(s). Funeral service will be held at Serenity Funeral Home on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1 pm with visitation from 11:30 am until service time. Interment will be in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Serenity Memorial Gardens, Theodore, AL 251-653-4781, www.serenityfuneralhome.com
