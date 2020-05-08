Horace Padgett 79, of Auburn, Alabama died Tuesday May 5, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Padgett was born in Clark County, Alabama August 17, 1940 to the late Cecil Horace Padgett and the late Lorene Hart Padgett. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed traveling. He retired from Uniroyal Goodrich and was a member of the Farmville Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held Thursday May 7, 2020 at 2PM at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, Alabama. Please practice social distancing during the graveside service. He is survived by his 2 Children Randall (Darlene) Padgett, Robin Jackson, 5 Grandchildren Jenny Landreth, Jimmie Lyn Lowe, Erin Padgett and Daniel Padgett, 4 Great Grandchildren Elizabeth Landreth, Ellie Landreth, Madelyn Padgett, and Henry Padgett, 3 Brothers Ronald (Kay) Padgett, Jimmy (Margaret) Padgett, and Rex (Brenda) Padgett. He was preceded n death by his Parents, Wife Barbara Farr Padgett, and Grandson Matthew Jackson. On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com
