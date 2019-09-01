Janelle Parker November 8, 1930 - August 29, 2019 Janelle Allen Parker, 88, a resident of Auburn, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held in the chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Visitation will take place 9:30 10:30 AM prior to the service officiated by Dr. Mike King. Mrs. Parker is survived by her daughter, Susan (Gary) Kornergay and son, Rusty (Karen) Parker; grandchildren: Marci Kornegay, Parker (Ansley) Kornegay, Jordan (Ethan) Flanagan, Jeff Parker; and great-grandchildren: Jack Kornegay, Lottie Luck, and Andy Flanagan. She is preceded in death by her parents: Cecil and Ans Mary Allen; sister, Wynema, and brother, Charles Leslie Allen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to First Baptist Church Opelika or Harvest Evangelism.

