June 1, 1941 - April 9, 2020 Rosalie E. Parker of Opelika was born to the late George and Ruth Curl in on June 1, 1941 in Houston, Ohio and passed away in Opelika on April 9, 2020. She was 78 years old. She was a Member of First Presbyterian Church in Opelika. She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Parker; brother, Dennis Curl; sister, Shirley Perkins. She is survived by her daughter, Faye Smith (Carl); son, Edward McKinnon (Wanda); grandchildren, Robert James, Kristin, Katie, Jeffrey, and Gerald; brother, Fred Curl; sister, Betty Hornsby, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. A private family Graveside will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosalie Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

