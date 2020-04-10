June 1, 1941 - April 9, 2020 Rosalie E. Parker of Opelika was born to the late George and Ruth Curl in on June 1, 1941 in Houston, Ohio and passed away in Opelika on April 9, 2020. She was 78 years old. She was a Member of First Presbyterian Church in Opelika. She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Parker; brother, Dennis Curl; sister, Shirley Perkins. She is survived by her daughter, Faye Smith (Carl); son, Edward McKinnon (Wanda); grandchildren, Robert James, Kristin, Katie, Jeffrey, and Gerald; brother, Fred Curl; sister, Betty Hornsby, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. A private family Graveside will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Most Popular
-
It's make or break time: the math behind social distancing
-
Local photographer creating front yard photos, raising money for medical professionals
-
Decision made in Lockhart's fight against death penalty
-
Opelika to limit store hours, numbers
-
Dream Team: Auburn sports community rallies to feed hundreds in need
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.