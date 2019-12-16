YarFebruary 15, 1973 - December 13, 2019 The funeral service for Yarisa Hunter Pate of Opelika, Alabama will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama. There will be no graveside service following. The Revs. Brother Charles Cummings and Brother Scott Railey to officiate. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mrs. Pate who died Friday December 13, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center was born February 15, 1973 in Alexander City, Alabama. She attended Auburn United Methodist Church. She graduated from Hackneyville High School in 1991. She graduated from Southern Union State Community College in 1999 as a LPN. She worked for many years as a LPN for Dr. Mitchell at the Heart Center. She continued her work at Lincare for the past fourteen years. She is survived by her husband David Pate, her parents Diane and Wayne Hunter, her mother in law Betty Pate, her daughter Hannah Walton, her stepdaughter Madison Pate, her son Hunter Walton, her stepson Christopher Pate, daughter in law Darby Pate, her sister Tammy Spaulding and brother in law Ralph Spaulding. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation CPAP scholarship program. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.