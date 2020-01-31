August 10, 1938 - January 28, 2020 Funeral service for Eva Webb Patterson, 81, of Camp Hill, Alabama, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Mt. Traveler Missionary Baptist Church, 1229 S. Dawson Avenue, Waverly, AL 36879 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Dr. Benjamin Datiri, will officiate. Mrs. Patterson, who passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born August 10, 1938 in Lee County, AL. Public viewing will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Patterson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: one daughter, Diane Rufus of Auburn, AL; one son, James Patterson of Round Rock, TX; two sisters, Annie Ogletree of Camp Hill, AL and Enna (Wilbur) Patrick of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Lewis Webb of Dadeville, AL and Eddie (Roberta) Webb of Camp Hill, AL; five grandchildren, Tamika Wilson of Opelika, AL, Zoyanna (Michael) Frazier of Camp Hill, AL, Dexter Sistrunk of Atlanta, GA, Iteago Veasley of Opelika, AL and Rytavis Veasley of Woodbridge, VA; nine great grandchildren, KeiAmber Wilson, Keiunna Wilson, Jadavious Wilson all of Opelika, AL, Kentavious Wilson of Wetumpka, AL, LaMichael Frazier of Round Rock, TX, Xavier Sistrunk of Atlanta, GA, Alexandria Ogletree of Auburn, AL, Taniah Veasley of Valley, AL and Ashe Veasley of Woodbridge, VA; five great-great grandchildren,; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Patterson, Eva Lee "Cook" Webb
