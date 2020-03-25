Billy Jack Pattillo, Jr., 19, of Tuskegee, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Tabernacle at Williams Chapel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at 1:00 P.M. with the service to follow at 2:00 P.M. with Robert Spratlin officiating. Burial will follow in Little Texas Cemetery. BJ is survived by his parents Jennifer and Billy Pattillo; his sisters Tiffany and Amber Pattillo; his nephew Landyn Tolbert; his daughter Caroline; his grandmothers Dorothy Spratlin and Mildred Pattillo; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and several friends that became family. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Marvin Pattillo and his aunt Joann Huddleston. BJ enjoyed spending his time outdoors and never wasted a moment. His days were filled with good times, good laughs, and good people. Send it in Heaven!

