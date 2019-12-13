Memorial service for Mrs. Leverta Peeples, 68, of Auburn, AL will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Auburn, AL. Brother William Stinson will officiate. Mrs. Peeples passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home in Auburn, AL. On January 12, 1995, she dedicated her life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. After thirty-four years of service, she retired as the sole Facility Planner at Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS). She leaves to cherish her memory: a son, Marvin W. Peeples, Jr. of Wichita, KS; three grandchildren, Kiara C. Peeples of Denver, CO, Marvin W. Peeples, III and Marquise L. Peeples both of Wichita, KS; a great grandson, King Josiah Peeples of Denver, CO; five sisters, Patsy Ann Willis, Debra White, Karen White, Jeanette White and Annette White; six brothers, Gregory Charles Stevenson, Anthony White, Walter Steele, Kenneth Steele, Sr., Glenn White and Terrance Simpson; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other family members and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.