September 5, 1967 - February 3, 2020 David Lee Perkins was born to Abraham Lee and Betty Harmon Perkins on September 5, 1967, in Lima, Ohio. Betty preceded David in death when he was just hours old. David, who departed this life on February 3, 2020, was preceded in death by his biological mother; his father, Abraham, and mother, Eloisa Garza. He is survived by: his brothers, Billy Gibson, Teddy Gibson, Green Gibson, Jr. and Artillis Gibson; his sisters, Wilma Gibson, Patricia Howton, Larcenie Mines and Angela Perkins; several nieces and nephews including Kynan Perkins from Eloisa Garza. At age 2 David was adopted into the Garza family when Abraham married Eloisa. David was known as "Uncle Fluffy" to his cousin Nancy (Nikki Lynn) Perkins and her daughters, Laikynn Perkins and Makayla Keeton, whom he was living with at the time of his death. David worked hard at being a good person, he was known for helping friends and family members whenever there was a need. His friends and the three branches of families that he leaves behind, also being survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, will miss his joyful demeanor, his love for life, and the innocent way he viewed life. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
