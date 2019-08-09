January 11, 1952 - August 5, 2019 Memorial service for Charlean Perry, 67, of Auburn, AL, will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Pastor Mark X. Lee will officiate. Ms. Perry, who passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born January 11, 1952 in Macon County, Alabama. Survivors include: one daughter, Ahja Scott of Marietta, GA; five sisters, Patricia Herndon of Syracuse, NY, Barbara Ann (Dorsey) Weeks of Charlotte, NC, Teresa Ann Whiting, Beverlyn (Tazzar) Nelms and Bernice Barnette (Jerome L. Perry) all of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Thomas Jordan (Bessie Burrus) of Ft. Washington, MD and Jerome Perry (Catherine Trammell) of Auburn, AL; one aunt, Mary Stacker of Chicago, IL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be no public viewing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.