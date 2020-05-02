August 7, 1955 - April 25, 2020 Graveside service for Willie C. Perry, Jr., 64, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020, Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mr. Perry, who passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home in Auburn, Alabama, was born August 7, 1955 in Lee County, Alabama. Survivors include: four children, Fertico Floyd of Marietta, GA, Bruce Perry, Blake Anthony Turner and Bradyl Findley all of Auburn, AL; a granddaughter, Dominique Floyd of Marietta, GA; a devoted companion, Annie Webb Dumas of Waverly, AL; three sisters, Mary Melton, Patricia (Bennie) Love both of Loachapoka, AL and Clara Perry of Auburn, AL; four brothers, Albert (Christine) Perry, Norman (Edna) Perry both of Opelika, AL, Mark Perry (Charlie Mae) of Tuskegee, AL and Bruce Perry of Auburn, AL; three uncles, Bobby (Henrietta) Buckhannon of Opelika, AL, Arthur (Annie) Perry of Auburn, AL and Elbert Buckhannon of Syracuse, NY; three aunts, Clara Bledsoe of Montgomery, AL, Myrtis Smith of Opelika, AL and Ethel Perry of Auburn, AL; sister-in-law, Kim Perry; special cousins, Charles Buckhannon of Opelika, AL and Joe "Pokey" Perry of Decatur, GA; devoted friends, Tony Lockhart, Yolanda Rowell, Kenny Stringer, Ed Dowdell and Robert Dowdell all of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
+1
+1
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.