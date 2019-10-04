September 11, 1996 - September 28, 2019 Funeral service for Kentavis Perry, 23, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Keith Torbert will officiate. Mr. Perry, who passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Phenix City, Alabama, was born September 11, 1996 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, October 4, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: mother, Kim Perry of Auburn, AL; father, Albert J. (Christine) Perry of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Latasha (Donald) Perry-Johnson of Columbus, MS and Lakeisha Perry of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Brian Ashford and Jabari Perry both of Opelika, AL; grandmother, Marie McCarthy of Montgomery, AL; three aunts, Mary Melton, Patricia (Bennie) Love and Clara Perry all of Auburn, AL; three uncles, Willie Perry, Jr., Bruce Perry both of Auburn, AL and Norman (Edna) Perry of Opelika, AL; special cousins, Ke'Ayrious Finley of Auburn, AL and Teriek Stinson of Opelika, AL; two nieces, Kanaiya Johnson and Kylah DeLoach both of Columbus, MS; two nephews, Donald Johnson, Jr. and Trindon Johnson both of Columbus, MS; a host of other relatives and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.