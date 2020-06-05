Wanda L. Pickerell August 11, 1939 - June 4, 2020 Wanda was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 11, 1939 and passed away at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL on June 4, 2020 surrounded by loving family. She was 80 years old. Wanda was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. She and her late husband Jack were active in the Senior Adult Department and the choir ministry. She served in the food pantry ministry that provides food for those in need. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Jack Pickerell; parents, Olive and Voyl Collins; brother, Charles "Chuck" Collins. Wanda is survived by her daughter; Judi Graveman (Michael); son, John Pickerell; granddaughter, Jessica Dempsey (Mitchell); great grandchild, Zaiden Dempsey; nephews, Richie Collins (Tina) and Ed Collins (Stephanie); sister-in-law, Florence Collins. Visitation will be held in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn, AL at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend John Dale Rector officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany House or Lakeview Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
