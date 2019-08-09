Ms. Frankie L. Pierce, age 100+, of Vestavia Hills, AL (formerly of Gadsden, AL) died Aug. 3, 2019. She and her fraternal twin brother, Pinkney, were born 4 months after their father, Pinkney Andrew "Pink" Minton died in the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918. Their father's death left Lillie Leath Minton with 7 surviving children: Willie, Lucille, Roy, Viva, Paul, and twins Pinkney and Frankie. With savings from under the mattress Lillie bought burial plots and the home they were renting in Attalla. She raised her children in her faith as a cofounder of the Attalla/Gadsden area Church of God (of Anderson, Indiana). Frankie was the last surviving child. In 1938 Frankie graduated from Etowah High School while working part time for her brother, Roy Minton, in his grocery store. Not having money to go to nursing school, she worked full time at Conn Ribbon Mill in Attalla. After marriage she traveled by train for 3 days to join her Army Air Core husband in Bakersfield, CA. In 1952 while working as head cashier at Safeway, the grocery store collapsed around her during a severe aftershock (M5.8) from the strongest earthquake to strike California since the 1906 San Francisco quake. After returning to her hometown she managed the Top Value Stamp Store in Gadsden. Later in life she worked at Parisians in Vestavia. Devoted daughter Nila Pierce Swann and husband Jack W. Swann as well as devoted nephew Larry Brackett and his wife Mary survive Frankie. Former spouse Fred Pierce and son Brian Pierce of Bakersfield, CA predeceased Frankie. She has 3 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren. Frankie has many loving nieces and nephews. First cousins include the Leath and Locklear families of Ft. Payne, AL. and the Minton family of Gadsden and Attalla, AL. She cherished her close relationship with her son-in-law's parents Jack and Mary Lanier Swann of Talladega. She will be joining them in the Swann family plot at Marseilles Cemetery in West Point, GA. The funeral service is Sat., Aug. 10 at 1pm (CDT), 2pm (EDT) in the chapel at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home, 3700 20th Ave., Valley, AL. 36854, phone (334) 768-2141. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service.
