May 29, 1928 - January 6, 2020 Jenny, as she was known to her countless friends and Ninny, as she was known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren passed away in Bethany House on January 6, 2020. The love of her life and her husband, George B. Pierce, after 62 years of marriage, preceded her in death on December 24, 2012 as did her beloved son David W. Pierce on January 7, 1993, her parents, Columbus Grady Roberts and Lucille Ford Roberts and her sister Suzy Roberts on April 29, 2015. Jenny shared a close childhood bond with Suzy. They enjoyed many happy times and trips together. Jenny grew up in Alexander City, Alabama and went on to attend Huntington College and Auburn University. While at Huntington College she was selected to attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Jenny said it was one of the highlights of her life. She married George on November 26, 1950. They went on to have four sons and one daughter. There is nothing Jenny enjoyed more than being a mom and housewife. She adored her children and dedicated her life to raising them, first in Pepperell Park in Opelika and then in their home on Auburn Drive in Auburn. Her dedication to her children meant she also worked outside the home. For many years she worked in the Bridal Department at Polytech in downtown Auburn. Her natural gift for style and her wonderful taste made her a blessing to many weddings in the area. In 1975 Jenny started Jenny Pierce Antiques in a small building on the corner of N Ross Street and Harper Avenue in Auburn. This was much more than an antique store. It was a place where you could have a cup of coffee and visit. Jenny wanted it to be a place of friendship. And it was. When she retired from the antique shop Jenny started Jenny Pierce Interiors so she could stay in touch with the countless friends she made through the antique store. She often said this was a real blessing. While doing all of this she found time to be active in the Auburn United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, the Auburn Village Club and Village Gardeners. In recent years the Village Gardeners brought great joy to Jenny. She loved the members and their monthly gatherings. There was a special place in Ninny's heart for her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Ninny felt that her dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a special blessing from her Lord. Jenny is survived by her son George Pierce, Jr., and wife Kacy of Birmingham, Alabama, and their daughters, Ali and Amy and son Adam. Dr. Robert Pierce, and wife Randa of San Destin, Florida and sons Bo, Matt, Taylor and Chapman and daughter Madison. Jenny Pierce Swinson and husband Steve Swinson of Houston, Texas and son Mitch and Daughter Katie. Joel Pierce and wife Cheryl of Bessemer, Alabama and sons Dustin and Andrew. Her sister's son Will Bonner of Kilmarnock, VA. A memorial service will be held at 2:30pm on January 9, 2020 at Auburn United Methodist Church Founder's Chapel. Dr. George Mathison is officiating. Visitation will precede the memorial service from 1:00pm-2:30pm. The family respectfully declines the gift of flowers and request donations be considered in Jenny's honor to either Compassus Hospice's Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn, Alabama 36830 or Auburn United Methodist Church's Food Bank, P.O. Box 3135, Auburn, Alabama 36831. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory is directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
