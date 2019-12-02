November 23, 1953 - November 30, 2019 Rev. Lee Roy Pike, 66, of Valley, AL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 23, 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Roy B. and Mary Saylor Pike and brother, Joseph Pike. He is survived by his wife Karen Bolton Pike; Daughter, Lynn Hurley (Bo); Sons, Lee Roy "Sonny" Pike, Jr.(Beth), Adam Pike; Stepson, Brian Preston; grandchildren, Christian Pike, Brittany Broadwater, Abby Pike, Dawson Pike, Trevor Looney, Eric Revells, Kyra Pike, and Kalie Pike; great grandchild, Lillie Looney; Brothers , Donnie Pike(Missy)and Melvin Pike; Sister, Charlotte Conway(Austin); 3 Special fur buddies: Casey, Abby, and Yellow Puss, and also many beloved nephews and nieces. Lee was a true man of GOD who served as a Pastor for over 35 years. He kept the LORD first in his life and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed being with friends and family and his fur babies. He was an avid Auburn fan and loved NASCAR as well as fishing and just spending time with loved ones. The family offers a special thank you to Dr. Mitchell Galishoff and staff, Dr, Benjamin Pearce and staff and Chattachoochee Hospice Visitation will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 in the parlor at Frederick- Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Chapel service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, Opelika, Alabama with Pastor Aaron Pruitt and Joe Yearwood officiating. Interment will follow at Hephzibah Cemetery.
