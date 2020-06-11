September 2, 1954 - June 10, 2020 Ann Bendinger Pittard of Auburn was born September 2, 1954 and passed away on June 10, 2020. She was 65 years old. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Memorial Park in Auburn. Complete arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced in the next edition of the paper.
