Mr. Brady Pitts, Jr. passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He was a successful entrepreneur, cook, and car shop owner until his health declined. In 1995, he graduated from Kendrick High School in Columbus, GA. He is survived by: his parents, Brady Pitts, Sr. and Gabriela Lewis both of Columbus, GA; one brother, Aaron Pitts (Chanel) of Stockbridge, GA; five children, Brandy D. Pitts of Washington, D.C., Brady Pitts, III and Bra'nae Cobb both of Columbus, GA, Braxton Cobb (United States Marine Corps) Cherry Point, NC and Boston Pitts of Columbus, GA; three nephews, Ja'kel Brown and Aron Pitts both of Stockbridge, GA, and Aaron Pitts of Columbus, GA; one niece, Jah'Aaron Lewis of Columbus, GA.; two aunts and one uncle; several cousins, adopted children, and cherished friends. At this time, there will not be a funeral service. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Search continues for missing Loachapoka toddler
-
COVID-19 latest: Virus hospitalizations increase at EAMC; Lee County, Chambers County confirmed cases rise, Alabama passes 510 confirmed cases; Alabama public schools to finish school year online, end spring sports
-
2019-20 All-Area Boys Basketball Teams
-
Coronavirus impact: Local schools deal with new realities
-
EAMC seeks shelter-in-place directive; local mayors pledge support
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.