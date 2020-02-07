January 27, 1944 - January 31, 2020 Mr. Calvin Aubrey Pogue, 76, of Camp Hill died Friday, January 31, 2020 at Russell Medical Center, Alexander City. Funeral services will be held at New Adka Baptist Church, Dadeville on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Edward Milner officiating. Interment will be in the Shiloh cemetery, Camp Hill. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, February 7, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. (CST) to 7:00 p.m. (CST). Mr. Pogue is survived by a devoted wife: Ida L. Pogue, Camp Hill, four sons: Calvin Aubrey Pogue, Jr., Camp Hill, Mark Aaron Pogue (Cynthia), Opelika, Cedric Lakeith Young (Noreshia), Mooresville, NC, and Jermichael Demont Morgan (Oyana), Montgomery; one daughter: Lasaua Mechele Willis (Michael), Opelika: sixteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren; six sisters: Juline Pogue Buckner, Linda Ann Pogue Burns (William), Sarah Pogue Tanner (Rush, Jr.) all of Camp Hill, Jeanette Pogue Hamilton, Columbus, GA, Annette Pogue Sullivan, Columbus, GA, and Doris Pogue Screws, Montgomery; one brother: Wemberly Lee Pogue, Camp Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
Pogue, Mr. Calvin Aubrey
