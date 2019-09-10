August 18, 1954 - September 8, 2019 Benjamin Lee Polidoro was welcomed into Heaven on September 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Opelika on Wednesday, September 11th at 11:30 am. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:30 am. Ben was born in Valley, Alabama on August 18, 1954. He was a proud graduate of Auburn High School and Auburn University where he was a member of the Auburn University Swim Team. Ben is loved and missed by the love of his life, Shelby Finley Polidoro; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Christian Demyan; and his three grandchildren, Carter, Walker, and John Sawyer. Ben is preceded in death by his father, Willam J Polidoro and survived by his mother: Grace Newman Polidoro; brother Van Polidoro (Martina) and sister, Karen Jones ( Frank); a nephew: Adam Finley; a niece: Cassey Finley Northcutt (Davis); a great nephew: Woods; a father-in-law: Richard Finley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Benjamin Polidoro memorial scholarship fund (CenterState Bank) for his three grandchildren, who he adored.
