December 2, 1920 - March 12, 2020 Grace Newman Polidoro of Auburn, AL passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband William J. Polidoro and son Benjamin Polidoro. Survivors include daughter Keren Jones (Frank), son Van (Martina), daughter-in-law Shelby Polidoro, granddaughter Bridget French (Brad), granddaughter Kristin Towe (Charles), granddaughter Amanda Demyan (Christian) and great grandchildren Owen and Kate French, and Carter, Walker, and John Sawyer Demyan. Private graveside services will be led by John Dale Rector. Pallbearers are Christian Demyan, Adam Finley, Brad French, Owen French, Caleb Leikvold, and Charles Towe. The family respectfully declines flowers. Grace was devoted to spreading the Gospel of Jesus. Donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse at 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607. Arrangements are by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika, Alabama.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 latest: Chambers County patient self-quarantining at home; 10 cases confirmed in Lee County, 78 in state; ADOC employee tests positive
-
Lee County begins drive-thru testing; social-distancing highly encouraged
-
Lee County confirmed cases rise, Auburn University to pay employees, restaurants close dining rooms
-
Coronavirus update: 'Shutdown' urged, hoarding discouraged, and more COVID-19 steps that will affect you this week
-
No prom flower sales? No problem, says florist
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.