December 2, 1920 - March 12, 2020 Grace Newman Polidoro of Auburn, AL passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband William J. Polidoro and son Benjamin Polidoro. Survivors include daughter Keren Jones (Frank), son Van (Martina), daughter-in-law Shelby Polidoro, granddaughter Bridget French (Brad), granddaughter Kristin Towe (Charles), granddaughter Amanda Demyan (Christian) and great grandchildren Owen and Kate French, and Carter, Walker, and John Sawyer Demyan. Private graveside services will be led by John Dale Rector. Pallbearers are Christian Demyan, Adam Finley, Brad French, Owen French, Caleb Leikvold, and Charles Towe. The family respectfully declines flowers. Grace was devoted to spreading the Gospel of Jesus. Donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse at 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607. Arrangements are by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika, Alabama.

To plant a tree in memory of Grace Polidoro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries