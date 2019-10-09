Funeral services for Penny Lynn Pool, age 68, of Roanoke will be held on Thursday, October 10 at 2 PM at the First Baptist Church of Roanoke with Rev. Scott Hannah officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-8 on Wednesday evening. Penny was a journalist and worked at different newspapers throughout Alabama during her career.

Tags

Load entries