December 15, 1929 - December 4, 2019 Billie Joe Porter of Opelika was born to the late Jesse and Martha Holley Porter in Elmore County, Alabama on December 15, 1929 and passed away on December 4, 2019. He was 89 years old. He loved Country Music. Since he was a young man he has sang Country Music, and has played in multiple bands over the years. He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Betty McKendree; grandson, Scotty McGee; son-in-law, Glen McGee; daughter-in-law, Nita Porter; 7 brothers, and 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 13 years Annie Ruth Porter; children, Donna McGee, Sherrie Tate (George), and Michael Porter; grandchildren, Valarie Jones, Michael McGee (Wendy), Brent McGee (Shana), Brandelyn Dodwell (Jerry), Austin Tate, and Christopher Porter; 10 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Roger Hammett officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
