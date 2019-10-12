April 23, 1949 - October 11, 2019 John A. Pratt of Opelika was born in Cullman, Alabama on April 23, 1949 and passed away at Bethany House on October 11, 2019. He was 70 years old. He is survived by his wife, Gail F. Pratt. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
