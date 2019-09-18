August 10, 1940 - September 9, 2019 Funeral service for Jimmie Presley, 79, of Opelika, Alabama, formerly Valley, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m. (CST), Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church, 4829 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lanett, Alabama 36863 with interment in the church cemetery, Dr. James McTier, Jr., Pastor, Reverend George Rampey, Eulogist. Mr. Presley, who passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born August 10, 1940 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Presley will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 1 p.m. 7 p.m. (CST). Mr. Presley will lie in repose as the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: wife of forty-five years, Mamie Presley of Opelika, AL; two granddaughters, Jasmine Bourne and Stephanie Watson both of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Arund (Howard) Williams of Valley, AL, Sandra Presley, Arlene Presley and Annette Presley all of Cleveland, OH; three brothers, Ervin L. Presley (Teresa), J. Lewis Presley (Lon) and Anthony Presley (Catherine) all of Cleveland, OH; friend and caregiver, Mary Allen; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.