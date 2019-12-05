March 25, 1953 - November 26, 2019 Funeral service for Mamie Presley, 66, of Opelika, Alabama, will be at 2:00 p.m. (CST), Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church, 4829 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lanett, Alabama 36863 with interment in the church cemetery, Dr. James McTier, Jr., Pastor, Reverend George Rampey, Eulogist. Mrs. Presley, who passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born March 25, 1953 in Chambers County, Alabama. Mrs. Presley will lie in repose as the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: two granddaughters, Jasmine Bourne and Stephanie Watson both of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Mary Kate Brooks of Lafayette, AL; one uncle, Fred Watson of Lafayette, AL; one niece, Lamirae Bailey of Opelika, AL; one nephew, Jermaine (Chanika) Hodge of Opelika, AL; four sisters-in-law, Arund (Howard) Williams of Valley, AL, Sandra Presley, Arlene Presley and Annette Presley all of Cleveland, OH; three brothers-in-law, Ervin L. Presley (Teresa), J. Lewis Presley (Lon) and Anthony Presley (Catherine) all of Cleveland, OH; a host of other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing- www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
