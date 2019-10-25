April 4, 1934 - October 21, 2019 Funeral service for Rosetta Pressley, 85, of Birmingham, AL, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at True Deliverance Holiness Church, 936 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate. Mrs. Pressley, who passed away, Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Birmingham, AL, was born April 4, 1934 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Pressley will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Pressley will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: four children, Elgardo (Loretta) Pressley of Greenville, SC, Anthony Elfago (Jona) Pressley of Sand Springs, OK, Cameleo (Katie) Pressley of Valley, AL and Roenia (Henryl) Janigan of Birmingham, AL; one sister, Joann Tolbert of Auburn, AL; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.