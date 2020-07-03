James Leslie Pridgen, Jr. of Opelika, AL passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was 57 years old. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Whitewater Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey Basford officiating and Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Mr. Pridgen is preceded in death by his father, James Leslie Pridgen, Sr; and one sister, Shanna Patricia Jenkins. James enjoyed collecting guns and fishing. He is survived by his wife Kellie Waller Glass Pridgen of Opelika, AL; mother, Sybil Jenkins; one son, James Leslie Pridgen, III (Brenda); two daughters, Nicole Yates (Clay) and Whitney Marie Pridgen (Travis Owens); six grandchildren; special uncles, Jim King, Bob King; and a host of many special cousins. Warren-Holloway-Ward Funeral Home (334) 684-9999, is in charge of arrangements. "Continuing The Trust You've Placed In Us" To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com
