August 23, 1943 - January 17, 2020 A memorial Service for Brenda Powell Pridgen will be held January 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Opelika. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 10:00am with memorial service at 11:00am, Dr. Jeff Meyers and Dr. Mike King officiating. Brenda Powell Pridgen was born August 23, 1943 in Tallassee, AL to parents Will Owsley "Doc" and Vonceal Powell and began her heavenly journey, surrounded by her loving family, January 17, 2020. Brenda was a graduate of Opelika High School and worked as an Interior Decorator with the Home Fashion Center for several years. She felt compelled to serve others and did so as a Pink Lady, Chairperson and Chaplain's Assistant of Social Services, Lee County Hospital. Her passions included coaching her daughter and son's softball and baseball teams, cooking for her family and friends, and interacting with her Bible Community Study group. Brenda was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, cousin, friend and an extraordinary mother and grandmother. Brenda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harvey and Annie Lou Carmack of Notasulga AL and Decatur and Carrie Powell of Kent AL. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Sam Pridgen, sons Keith (Carol) Pridgen, Scott Pridgen and daughter Karen (Greg), grandchildren; Trace (Annie) Pridgen, Logan Pridgen, Gage Pridgen, Cade Pridgen, and Cole; sisters; Sheila Wilson, Janice Blakeney, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Gratitude is expressed to the following: Dr. Jonathan C. Commander- Internist; The Spencer Cancer Center: Dr. Linda Farmer- Oncologist, Dr. John Cabelka- Radiation Oncologist and staff, JoAnn Broach and staff of the Auburn Diagnostic Center, and the wonderful staff at The Bethany House. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Opelika AL in lieu of flowers. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Pridgen, Mrs. Brenda Powell
