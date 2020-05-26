June 25, 1957 - May 19, 2020 Ms. Cassandra Prince, 62, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home in Opelika, Alabama. Ms. Prince was born June 25, 1957 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Artie Prince and Mary Collier Prince in Lee County, Alabama. She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Mario Prince, Derrick Prince, Latarsha Prince and Latesha Prince all of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Sharon (Vance) Holland of Auburn, AL and Tammy (Markel) Curtis of Opelika, AL; one brother, Marcus Prince of Apopka, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
