September 30, 1927 - November 17, 2019 James Prince, Jr. passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born September 30, 1927 in Gilbertown, Alabama to James David Prince, Sr. and Ruby Edna Gibson Prince. Jimmy served in the United States Army from 1948 until 1949. Due to the illness of his father, he was transferred to an active army reserve unit and received an honorable discharge in 1957. He worked with the Choctaw County engineering department for ten years as a surveyor. He later worked thirty five years for the timberlands department of Marathon Southern, American Can, and James River as a draftsman and cartographer. He loved his work and those who worked with him. He retired in 1993. Jimmy married Nellie Grace Meadows on April 10, 1952. They were members of the Butler United Methodist Church where he taught both adult and youth Sunday school classes along with leading the United Methodist Youth Fellowship. Jimmy and Grace moved to Auburn, Alabama in 1995. They became members of the Auburn United Methodist Church and the Joel McDavid Sunday school class. Jimmy worked several years with the Auburn United Methodist Food Pantry. He also was a very active member of the Choctaw County Camp and later the Lee County Camp of the Gideons International. Jimmy deeply loved the Lord, his church, his family, his country, and cheering for the Auburn Tigers. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Amazing Grace. He is survived by his two daughters, Suzanne (Mark) Pless of Tifton, Georgia and Jamie (Todd) Mitchell of Auburn, Alabama, as well as many nieces and nephews. Graveside services for Mr. James David Prince, Jr. will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., CST, at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery of Auburn, Alabama. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama. The Reverend Mike McKnight will be officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Lee County Camp of the Gideons International in his memory.
