August 6, 1924 - November 9, 2019 Mrs. Mae Doris Taylor Prince, age 95, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Prince was born on August 6th, 1924 in Fairfax, Alabama to the late Frank Taylor and Doris Bryant Taylor. She was a member of Pine Grove Church. Mrs. Prince is survived by her husband of 74 years, James Earl Prince, Sr.; children, Mae Dannis Christian, Opelika; James "Jimmy" (Sara) Prince, Jasper; sister, Mildred Prince, Valley; brothers, John Taylor, Valley, James (Betty) Taylor, Valley; grandchildren, Maria C. Vongphrachanh, Opelika, Renee'(Steve) Smith, Berry, AL., Wendy (Eric) Walker, Jasper, Derinda (Shannon) Calvert, Jasper; great grandchildren, Bill (Amanda) Barnett, Opelika, Casey Vongphrachanh, Opelika, Jamison (Haley) Smith, Berry, AL., Jordan (Paige) Smith, Birmingham, Josie Walker (Jarrett) Tuggle, Jasper, Macie Walker, Jasper, Roman Calvert, Jasper, Carson Calvert, Jasper, Natalee Calvert, Jasper; great great-grandchildren, William Bruce Barnett, Opelika, Lucas James Barnett, Opelika; brother-in-law, Albert Prince, Cusseta; sisters-in-law, Helen (Jim) Underwood, Huntsville, Yvonne Holmes, Wedowee, Mary Ann (Jimmy) Siggers, Valley, Lois (Thomas) Wallace, Cusseta; special niece who was thought of as a daughter, Tricia (Ronnie) Fralic, Notasulga; special nephew and nieces, Wesley Prince, Cusseta, Bobbie Jean Bishop, Valley, Doris Jackson, Valley; and a host of other wonderful nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 12:00p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley with the Reverend Ricky Thomaston officiating. Interment will follow in Fairfax Cemetery. Her family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Wednesday morning beginning at 11:00a.m. EST. Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Prince, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.
