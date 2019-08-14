March 22, 1950 - August 13, 2019 James Carl Pritchard Jr. was born on March 22, 1950 and passed away August 13, 2019 at the age of 69. Services will be announced in the coming days. Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers and Frederick- Dean Funeral Home are directing. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
