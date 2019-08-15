March 22, 1950 - August 13, 2019 James Carl Pritchard, Jr. of Jacksons Gap, Alabama was born on March 22, 1950 in Jacksons Gap and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on August 13, 2019. He was 69 years old. He was a member of Jacksons Baptist Church. Carl was the Founder and previous owner of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers, and Tallapoosa County Memorial Gardens. He was a devout Christian and a great brother, father and grandfather. Carl was very kind and generous and loved his Church family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Hilda and James Carl Pritchard, Sr. He is survived by his children, James Carl "Jay" Pritchard, III (Laura), Katherine "Katie" Eugenia Pritchard and Benjamin Lake Pritchard; grandchildren, Colby James Fernandez-Pritchard, James Carl Pritchard, IV; sister, Gaynelle Pritchard Willoughby; nieces, Mary "Mamie" Gaye Pound (Garry), and Melissa George "Missie" Smith (Billy), and numerous cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Jacksons Gap Baptist Church Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Jimmy Simms officiating. Interment will follow at Tallapoosa County Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Jacksons Gap Baptist Church in memory Carl Pritchard (23 East Church St. Jacksons Gap, Alabama 36861).
