July 21, 1954 - May 22, 2020 Charlotte May Prosser of Valley was born on July 21, 1954 and passed away on May 22, 2020. She was 65 years old. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, David and Alice May. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Elwood Prosser; children, Juanita Hall (Johnny Lanier), George Hall, Jr. (Tonya), and Chris Hall (Rebecca); sister, Shelia Hadaway; ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. C.S.T. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery.

