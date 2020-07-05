May 5, 1941 - July 3, 2020 Ann was born on May 5, 1941 in Alabama to the late Samuel Young Pruitt and Frances May Taylor. She passed away on July 3, 2020 at EAMC in Opelika, AL. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Rudolph; sister, Rosalind Pruitt Hodges and son, Michael Keith Lisenby. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Wayne Lisenby; son, Alan Ross Lisenby; one grandchild, Bradley Wayne Lisenby; one great grandchild Michael Landen Lisenby; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the parlor of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 11:00 am with Reverend Jim Dykes officiating. A private graveside burial will be held at Fort Mitchell. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
