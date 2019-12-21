Terry Martin Pugh died December 16, 2019. Parents James McLaughlin Pugh and Addie Bell McClendon Pugh. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Addie B. Pugh and James M. Pugh, brother, James Ted Pugh and wife, Doris Boyett Pugh. Surviving are 3 brothers and their spouses, Travis A. Pugh (Nancy Ridley), Tillman McLaughlin Pugh (Carolyn Wade) and William Thomas Pugh (Genette Ming). Many nieces, nephews and 5 step-children. Terry was a free hearted individual. Terry attended Girard Elementary, Central Elementary, and Central High School. He was employed in textile, EBCO Battery Sales (Roy Peoples), Texaco Service Station (Doug Putnam), Russell County Garbage (Doug Putnam), Brown & Roof Contractors, Home Pest Control (Route Sales), Continental Can and Jacopa Club. There will be a memorial service after Christmas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Magnolia Manor, Crawford or Ladonia Baptist Church on behalf of Doris and Terry Pugh.
Pugh, Terry Martin
