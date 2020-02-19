February 16, 1963 - February 12, 2020 Funeral service for Patricia Purter, 56, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Thomas Brown will officiate. Mrs. Purter, who passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born February 16, 1963 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Purter will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Burnie Wayne Purter of Auburn, AL; one son, Corneillus (Chetara) Richardson of Opelika, AL; two grandchildren, Micah Truitt and Jace Carter Richardson; one sister, Lisa Richardson of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Ricky Richardson and Eddie James Richardson both of Auburn, AL; two aunts, Annie Wilburn of Auburn, AL and Dorothy Wilson of Millbrook, AL; five uncles, Ernest Philpot, Willie Frank Philpot, Jewel (Belinda) Philpot, Eddie Lewis (Evelyn) Philpot all of Auburn, AL and General Philpot of Ft. Wayne, IN; four sisters-in-law, Regina Purter (Tim), Sheila (Ricky) Whitaker both of Eclectic, AL, Wanda (Willie) Dennis of Wetumpka, AL and Monica Purter of Montgomery, AL; three nephews, Quindravious Richard (Pamela Harris), Martez Richardson and Shemar Richardson all of Auburn, AL; special friends, Margret Long, Ronnie Beasley and Lisa Beasley; a host of other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
