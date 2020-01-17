March 27, 1972 - January 11, 2020 Christopher (Chris) Michael Ratledge, 47, of Upatoi, GA passed away January 11th at his residence. Mr. Ratledge was born March 26, 1972 to Mike Ratledge and Connie Edwards. Mr. Ratledge was an avid deer hunter and loved cars. He also loved Alabama football. He had a long time career at River Town Buick GMC. He is preceded in death by his father: James Michael (Mike) Ratledge, brother: Jeffrey Michael Ratledge, grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Walter Edwards, and Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Ratledge. Mr. Ratledge is survived by his mother: Connie Edwards; sister: Crystal Ratledge; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be held 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 19th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with a graveside service starting at 4:00 pm at Garden Hills Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Ratledge, Christopher "Chris" Michael
Service information
Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
Jan 19
Graveside Service
Sunday, January 19, 2020
4:00PM
Cemetery Garden Hills
Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36804
