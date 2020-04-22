Mrs. Mattie Will Ray, 77, of LaFayette died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, their will be a private graveside service on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Antioch Baptist Church cemetery, LaFayette at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Calvin Marshall officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST). Mrs. Ray is survived by her husband: Willie C. Ray, LaFayette; two daughters: Verna Finley, Brooklyn, NY and Sheila Williams, Brunswick, GA; one brother: Jesse (Annie) Williams, Camaden, GA; one sister: Carrie Martin, Brooklyn, NY; a devoted niece, Maya Finley (Roderick) Robinson, LaFayette;one granddaughter and two grandson and a host of other relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com. Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
