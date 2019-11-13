December 1, 1940 - November 10, 2019 Mr. Jerry Lenn Ray, 78, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11 A.M., at the Washington Street United Methodist Church. The Rev. Charlie Newman officiated and burial followed in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Washington Street United Methodist Church. Born December 1, 1940 in Jerome, Arkansas, Mr. Ray was the son of the late John Thomas and Odie Elise Hillman Ray. Mr. Ray was preceded in death by his brother Calvin Ray and his sister and brother-in-law Annie and Bill Crawford. Survivors include his wife: Maggie Weathers Ray of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 daughters: Debbie (Ted) Thrash of Opelika, Alabama, Holly (Jonathan) O'Dell of Wetumpka, Alabama; 4 grandchildren: Baker Thrash, Calvin Thrash, Ann Grace Thrash, Joseph O'Dell; 1 brother: Porter Ray of Topeka, Kansas; 2 sisters: Dee (Bob) Caswell of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Roxie (Bobby) Kovac of Oak Grove, Louisiana; 1 sister-in-law: Mary (Scott) Galbraith of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 brother-in-law: James (Dot) Weathers of Eufaula, Alabama.

