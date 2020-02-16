January 21, 1939 - February 14, 2020 Mrs. Virginia H. Ray, 81 of Opelika, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Mrs. Ray was born January 21, 1939 to Clay and Christinee Henderson in Eclectic, AL. Mrs. Ray retired from Auburn University. She was also a loving wife to her husband. Mrs. Ray is preceded in death by her parents Clay and Christinee Henderson. She is survived by her husband Gerald "Grumpy" Ray; son, Eric Kelly; brother, Winston Henderson; step daughter, Jennifer (Jeb) Ainsworth, and grandson Reese Ainsworth. The funeral service will be 2:00pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
