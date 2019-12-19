January 19, 1993 - December 12, 2019 It is with the upmost sadness that our family announces the passing of our son Alexander Colby Raynard, on December 12, 2019 at the age of 26. Colby is survived by parents Barbara L. (Barry) Watkins, sister Courtney (Andrew) Britt, brothers Joshua R. Watkins, Matthew J Watkins, step siblings Christopher Watkins, Jessica Watkins, Kimberly Watkins, half-sister Hannah Raynard, aunt Elizabeth Wells, cousins Lucas and Chloe Wells, grandparents Barry and Connie Watkins. Colby is preceded in death by grandparents Edgar L. Lawrence III and Suzanne E. Lawrence. Colby suffered from epilepsy, a seizure disorder. He often was limited in his capabilities but he was trying to do everything to have balance in his life including enrolling in college and staying seizure free. Our family as a whole has decided to champion this cause on his behalf to bring awareness to this disease. Colby will be remembered for being a warrior in the fight against SUDEP. A celebration of life memorial will be held at the chapel of Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801 on January 19, 2020, at 2pm. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.